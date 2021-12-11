World Test Championship 2021-23: England dock five points due to slow over-rate, Team India in fourth place

The new cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 is on and teams have been making sure to get the win at any cost. Currently, the Ashes series is what is on which saw the host nation Australia already win the first Test at Gabba.

As for the clash, despite Joe Root and Dawid Malan giving a fight on Day 3, they saw a severe batting collapse on Day 4 as England were bowled out for just 297 in the second innings.

Apart from Root and Malan, none of the other England batters could even cross the 30-run mark, and 4 England willow wielders could not even score in double digits. Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon also finally managed to breach the 400-wicket mark as he scalped a 4-wicket haul in the second innings.

To add salt to the wound, England was fined their entire match fees and even docked five WTC points for maintaining a slow rate of overs during their nine-wicket.

Here's how the WTC points table look like after the 1st Ashes Test Match:

Australia has now moved to 2nd place in the WTC points table after their win over England. Currently, the table is topped by Sri Lanka, who have won both matches that they have played in the second cycle of the WTC.

Pakistan is placed at the 3rd spot, while Virat Kohli's Indian cricket team is stationed at the 4th place after their series win over New Zealand. West Indies are placed at No.5 and now with the fine imposed on England, they slip down a spot from six.

They were on the 6th spot but now New Zealand has moved a step up and the last spot is taken by Bangladesh who is yet to post a win in the second cycle of the WTC.

Players are fined 20% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, while the team is penalised one point for each over short.

The ICC added that Australian batter Travis Head was fined 15% of his match fee for using bad language in the 77th overs of their first innings on Thursday when he was beaten by a ball from England all-rounder Ben Stokes. One demerit point was also added to Head's disciplinary record after his first offence in a 24-month period.

"As per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a team is docked one point for each over short," the ICC release read.

"Match referee David Boon has also penalized England 100% of their match fee for falling five overs short of the targets after adjusting for time allowances. Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel charges players 20% of their match fee for every over the team falls short on."