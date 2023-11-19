Headlines

World Cup 2023: India vs Australia head-to-head records on Indian soil

The stage is set for a grand showdown as India and Australia gear up for the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

The stage is set for a grand showdown as India and Australia gear up for the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. Beyond the quest for the championship, this clash adds another chapter to the 39-year-long rivalry between these cricketing powerhouses.

As we reflect on India's remarkable journey in the World Cup 2023, led by the dynamic Rohit Sharma, the team stands undefeated, securing victories in all 10 matches. The challenge now is to extend this winning streak to an 11th triumph in the final. In contrast, Australia has shown strength in the tournament with 8 wins out of 10 matches, suffering defeats at the hands of India and South Africa.

Delving into the head-to-head encounters, India appears to have the upper hand against Australia, especially in ODIs played on Indian soil. In a historical context, spanning from 1984 to 2023, the two teams have faced each other 71 times in India, with 33 wins each and five matches concluding without a result. The upcoming final serves as a pivotal moment for one team to tilt the balance in their favor in this enduring rivalry.

Beyond the title, this final marks a crucial juncture in the historic contest between India and Australia. Both teams have showcased exceptional skill and resilience, setting the stage for a thrilling finale.

With an unbroken winning streak and the advantage of home soil, India is poised to present a formidable challenge. Australia, boasting a rich World Cup history and recent strong performances, stands as a formidable opponent. This final is anticipated to be a strategic battle, testing skills and nerves, as both teams vie for not only the championship but also supremacy in their long-standing rivalry.

The world awaits the dramatic conclusion of the World Cup 2023, where history, pride, and cricketing legacy converge in the ultimate battle between India and Australia. Fans globally are on the edge of their seats, eager to witness which team will emerge victorious and take a step forward in this historic cricketing narrative.

