Cricket

World Cup 2023: If AUS vs SA semifinal is washed out, here’s what will happen next

Rain scare looms over World Cup semi-final at Eden Gardens as light showers forecast in Kolkata.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

South Africa and Australia are set to clash in the highly anticipated second semi-final of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Thursday (November 16) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.. However, the weather forecast raises concerns about rain playing a potential spoilsport in Kolkata.

In the event of a rain washout on November 16, a reserve day on November 17 has been allocated for completing the semi-final match between Australia and South Africa. But what if the rain persists and disrupts the reserve day as well? In such a scenario, the team securing a higher position on the points table during the group stage will advance to the final. Consequently, South Africa, having finished second on the points table, would proceed to the grand finale.

The Australian squad for the World Cup, led by Pat Cummins, boasts a formidable lineup featuring players like Steve Smith, David Warner, and Mitchell Starc. On the other hand, South Africa, captained by Temba Bavuma, fields a strong squad, including the likes of Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, and Rassie van der Dussen.

As cricket enthusiasts await the outcome of the semi-final clash, the weather adds an element of uncertainty, underscoring the importance of flexible plans and adapting to unforeseen challenges in the pursuit of cricketing glory.

Australia Squad for WC: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

South Africa Squad for WC: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

