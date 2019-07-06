World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma’s daughter Samaira, wife Ritika cheer during his record-breaking century

Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh was present at the Headingley in Leeds on Saturday with their baby girl Samaira.

The Indian opener's records kept tumbling down as Rohit Sharma scored his 27th ODI century and 5th hundred in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Saturday against Sri Lanka.

Overall, Rohit has now scored six World Cup hundred with the one coming in 2015. Rohit Sharma also surpassed Shakib Al Hasan to become the leading run-getter in the ongoing World Cup. Rohit has amassed 544 runs before the game while Shakib's tally stood at 606 runs.

Rohit went on to score 103 off 94 balls.

Sharma has equalled Sachin Tendulkar for the highest number of centuries in World Cup history. Both Rohit and Sachin now have six hundred in World Cups. While Tendulkar scored the six hundreds in six editions, Rohit took only two to achieve the milestone.

Rohit has now has most centuries by any batsman in one single edition of World Cup. He became the first batsman to score five centuries in a single World Cup. In India's last match against Bangladesh, Rohit had equalled Kumar Sangakkara's tally of four hundred in a single edition of a World Cup. He broke the record in Headingley on Saturday.

The Indian 'Hit-Man' also became the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to reach the 600-run barrier in a World Cup.

Tendulkar had amassed 600 plus runs in the 2003 edition. Sharma has also become the third batsman to score 1000 runs in World Cup history.