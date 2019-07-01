World Cup 2019: ICC approves Mayank Agarwal as replacement for injured Vijay Shankar

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have officially announced Mayank Agarwal as the official replacement of Vijay Shankar who unfortunately picked up a toe injury in training before Team India's match against England on Sunday.

Mayank Agarwal was selected "following a request from the Indian team management for a suitable top-order batsman."

Young wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and veteran batsman Ambati Rayudu were named among the standbys for India's World Cup squad.

Rayudu - who was called India's first-choice No.4 by captain Virat Kohli - was not been selected and in his place, Vijay Shankar was taken.

With the selection not going down well by the batsman, he indirectly took a dig mentioning about ordering the 3D glasses to watch the mega-event from home. “Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup”.

"We did give a few more chances to Rayudu but Vijay Shankar gives three dimensions. He can bat if the conditions are overcast, he can bowl, plus he is a fielder. We are looking at Vijay Shankar as a No. 4," chief selector MSK Prasad said Tuesday, justifying his selection.

However, after Shikhar Dhawan suffered an injury, Pant was immediately called to England. No one questioned so much then but now, after Vijay Shankar himself suffered an injured, BCCI is likely to call Mayank Agarwal.

But why Mayank ahead of other batsmen like Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, etc...

The 28-year old Karnataka opener had a fairly decent IPL 2019 with the Kings XI Punjab who finished 6th in the tournament.

Mayank played 13 matches and scored 332 runs for the Kings, with an average of 25.53 and a top score of 58. He was also one of KXIP's most consistent batsman in this year's IPL alongside fellow teammate KL Rahul who was also drafted into India's World Cup 2019 squad after Dhawan picked up an unfortunate injury.

Even though Mayank is yet to make his full ODI debut in a Blue shirt, during his two test matches for Team India against Australia, Mayank showed exactly what he brings to the side. In his 3 innings, Mayank secured 195 runs with a top score of 77 and an impressive average of 65.0.

Jack of all trades, Mayank is not just an opening batsman but also a versatile player. He can come in anywhere between number 1-5 for the 'Men In Blues' to bat and also has the capability to bowl as well.