Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Women’s Premier League 2023: BCCI reveals WPL auction venue, list of players, base price and other details

The auction venue and timings of the Women’s Premier League or WPL 2023 have been revealed by the BCCI, with the event set to take place on February 13.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 10:06 PM IST

Women’s Premier League 2023: BCCI reveals WPL auction venue, list of players, base price and other details
Women's IPL 2023 will likely commence from March (Photo - Twitter)

WPL 2023 auction: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally released the details of the Women’s Premier League 2023 auction, which is the newest venture of Indian cricket and is an all-female version of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which features only male cricket players.

The auction for the WPL 2023 is set to take place on February 13, which is just one day after the thrilling India-Pakistan game in the Women's T20 World Cup. BCCI has also released the list of players and venue for the Women’s Premier League auction.

The BCCI further revealed that the WPL 2023 auction will take place at the Jio Convention Center in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The bidding for players to make up the all-female cricket teams is set to start at 2:30 pm on February 13, creating history.

As per media reports, a total of 1525 players were registered for the maiden action of WPL 2023, but only 409 players have been shortlisted for the auction. Out of the total shortlisted cricketers, 246 are Indians, while 163 are overseas players.

The rules of the WPL 2023 state that each of the eight teams can field 5 overseas players in the playing XI, out of which one player needs to be from an associate nation, which is different from the rules set for the Men’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

Women’s Premier League 2023: List of players in auction

Out of the total 409 players, only 90 will be sold of which 60 will be Indian and 30 will be from other countries. This means that every team can buy 12 Indian cricketers and six foreign players. The highest base price for the players has been set at Rs 50 lakh.

A total of 24 players have registered for the highest bracket, which includes Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and U-19 Women's World Cup winning-captain Shafali Verma. Other players on the docket include Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine, and Deandra Dottin.

READ | T20 World Cup: Team India focused on clash against Pakistan despite WPL auction, says Harmanpreet Kaur

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Week 2023: When is rose day, chocolate day, hug day and more; check complete list
In pics: Amid their dating rumours, have a look at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry from The Archies shoot
Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot in red bikini, latest photos of Gandii Baat actress leave netizens in awe
Meghan Markle's miscarriage to Prince William shouting at Harry, 5 big revelations made in docu-series
From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 all-time highest run scorers in ODI World Cup history
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 598 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.