Women’s Premier League 2023: BCCI reveals WPL auction venue, list of players, base price and other details

Women's IPL 2023 will likely commence from March (Photo - Twitter)

WPL 2023 auction: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally released the details of the Women’s Premier League 2023 auction, which is the newest venture of Indian cricket and is an all-female version of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which features only male cricket players.

The auction for the WPL 2023 is set to take place on February 13, which is just one day after the thrilling India-Pakistan game in the Women's T20 World Cup. BCCI has also released the list of players and venue for the Women’s Premier League auction.

The BCCI further revealed that the WPL 2023 auction will take place at the Jio Convention Center in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The bidding for players to make up the all-female cricket teams is set to start at 2:30 pm on February 13, creating history.

As per media reports, a total of 1525 players were registered for the maiden action of WPL 2023, but only 409 players have been shortlisted for the auction. Out of the total shortlisted cricketers, 246 are Indians, while 163 are overseas players.

The rules of the WPL 2023 state that each of the eight teams can field 5 overseas players in the playing XI, out of which one player needs to be from an associate nation, which is different from the rules set for the Men’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

Women’s Premier League 2023: List of players in auction

Out of the total 409 players, only 90 will be sold of which 60 will be Indian and 30 will be from other countries. This means that every team can buy 12 Indian cricketers and six foreign players. The highest base price for the players has been set at Rs 50 lakh.

A total of 24 players have registered for the highest bracket, which includes Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and U-19 Women's World Cup winning-captain Shafali Verma. Other players on the docket include Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine, and Deandra Dottin.

READ | T20 World Cup: Team India focused on clash against Pakistan despite WPL auction, says Harmanpreet Kaur