T20 World Cup: Team India focused on clash against Pakistan despite WPL auction, says Harmanpreet Kaur

The Women's Premier League (WPL) auction is just around the corner, but India is firmly focused on their T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan as they strive to replicate the U19 girls' title-winning feat, according to skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. With the pressure of the upcoming match looming, Kaur is confident that her team can draw on the success of their U19 counterparts and make a strong showing in the tournament.

The WPL action is scheduled to take place on February 13 in Mumbai, the day after India's T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan. This highly anticipated clash is sure to be an exciting one, as fans from both countries eagerly await the start of the tournament.

"Before that (the auction), we have a very important game and we are just going to focus on that," Harmanpreet said at the T20 World Cup captains' press conference.

"The World Cup is more important than anything else. Our focus is on the ICC trophy. These things will keep coming, and as a player, you know what's important for you and how you need to keep your focus.

"We are all mature enough and know what is important for us," she added.

Led by the prodigious Shafali Verma, the Indian team achieved a historic victory at the inaugural U19 T20 World Cup last month, and the senior side is now determined to add another ICC title to India's trophy cabinet. With a wealth of talent and ambition, the Indian team is poised to make a lasting impression on the international cricketing stage.

"After watching the U19 World Cup, we are motivated to do what they have done. They have motivated us to do well, they have done it and we have not done it yet," Harmanpreet said.

"It was a very special moment for all of us and after watching the U19s many of the girls back home will also want to play cricket and that’s always our aim to motivate young girls who can come and play cricket," she added.

The Indian skipper also hoped that the WPL would play a similar role in contributing to the growth of Indian women's cricket, just as the Women's Big Bash and The Hundred have done in Australia and England.

