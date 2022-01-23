WI vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch West Indies vs England live in India

West Indies came out all guns blazing as they defeated England in the first T20I of the five-match series recently. The two nations come face to face once again on Monday in the second T20I.

In the previous game, England had a torrid outing as they were bowled out for 103, thanks to an unplayable spell from Jason Holder who picked up 4 scalps for a paltry 7 runs. Chris Jordan top-scored for the Three Lions with 28 runs, while the hosts were able to chase the target in just 18 overs.

After a meek performance in the first game, England will be feeling the heat as they look to stage a comeback while the Caribbean side will be hoping to extend their 1-0 lead further.

Here is all you need to know about West Indies vs England 2nd T20I:

When and what time will the second T20I match between West Indies vs England start?

The second T20I match between West Indies vs England will be played on January 24 at 01:30 AM IST.

Where will the second T20I match between West Indies vs England take place?

The second T20I match between West Indies vs England will be held at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Which channel will telecast the second T20I match between West Indies vs England​ in India?

The second T20I match between West Indies vs England will not be aired live on television in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the second T20I match between West Indies vs England​ in India?

The second T20I match between West Indies vs England will stream live on the FanCode app in India.

Squads:

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen and Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akeal Hoesin, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

England

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Tymal Mills, David Payne, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince.