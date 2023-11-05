Headlines

Rajasthan elections 2023: BJP releases fifth list of candidates for polls for November 25

Why is Gerald Coetzee not playing World Cup match against India?

India won the toss and opt to bat first against South Africa at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

In today's highly anticipated clash between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, for the 2023 ODI World Cup, one notable absence from the South African lineup is the young and promising fast bowler, Gerald Coetzee. His exclusion from the playing XI has sparked questions and piqued the curiosity of cricket enthusiasts.

The primary reason for Gerald Coetzee's absence from today's match lies in the pitch conditions at Eden Gardens. Renowned for its unwavering support for spin bowlers, Eden Gardens often transforms into a spinning paradise, favoring slow bowlers. In anticipation of these spin-friendly conditions, the South African team management has made a strategic decision to include a spinner in the playing XI. Consequently, Coetzee finds himself sidelined for this game.

Stepping into the lineup in place of Gerald Coetzee is the spin maestro, Tabraiz Shamsi. Shamsi's expertise in bamboozling batsmen with his crafty leg-spin and variations is widely acknowledged. His inclusion serves as a testament to South Africa's eagerness to exploit the spinning conditions offered by the Eden Gardens pitch.

In anticipation of a spin-friendly pitch, South Africa is determined to strengthen its spin bowling resources. The inclusion of Shamsi is viewed as a golden opportunity to test the Indian batting lineup with his exceptional spin variations.

