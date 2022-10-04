Search icon
Why is Arshdeep Skibgh not playing 3rd T20I match against South Africa? Rohit Sharma reveals the reason

In a crucial news update, India’s left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is not playing in the IND vs SA 3rd and final T20I match in Holkar Stadium, Indore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 07:04 PM IST

Arshdeep Singh

Team India is playing its final Twenty20 International (T20I) before the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, starting October 16. On Tuesday, it's taking on South Africa in the third and final game at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, while it already possesses an unassailable 2-0 lead over SA. 

READ: India wins the toss and opts to field first, Shreyas Iyer, Umesh yadav and Mohammed Siraj included in playing XI

The hosts have won the toss and will be fielding first, whereas they have made three changes to the side. Pacer Arshdeep Singh has also rested after complaining of a back niggle. 

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Indian captain Rohit Sharma mentioned that Arshdeep Singh misses out for this third T20I match against South Africa. Rohit also clearly stated that Arshdeep is not playing due to some issues with his back and is rested as a precautionary measure before the all-important mega event. 

READ: 'Yusuf sledged female umpire': Australian media reveal reason behind Yusuf Pathan- Mitchell Johnson ugly spat

India: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

