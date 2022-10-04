Why is Arshdeep Singh not playing 3rd T20I match against South Africa? Rohit Sharma reveals the reason

In a crucial news update, India’s left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is not playing in the IND vs SA 3rd and final T20I match in Holkar Stadium, Indore.

Team India is playing its final Twenty20 International (T20I) before the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, starting October 16. On Tuesday, it's taking on South Africa in the third and final game at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, while it already possesses an unassailable 2-0 lead over SA.

The hosts have won the toss and will be fielding first, whereas they have made three changes to the side. Pacer Arshdeep Singh has also rested after complaining of a back niggle.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Indian captain Rohit Sharma mentioned that Arshdeep Singh misses out for this third T20I match against South Africa. Rohit also clearly stated that Arshdeep is not playing due to some issues with his back and is rested as a precautionary measure before the all-important mega event.

India: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.