Cricket

Who is CSK owner N Srinivasan? What is his net worth?

N Srinivasan was the former President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

There's been a major shake-up in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team. CSK has appointed Ruturaj Gaikwad as their new captain, replacing Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The Indian Premier League (IPL) is hugely popular among cricket fans in the country, and CSK is one of the favorite teams.

Let's talk about the owner of CSK, N Srinivasan, and his wealth. Chennai Super Kings was established in 2008 and has been a favorite among sports enthusiasts ever since, largely due to the leadership of Dhoni. The team has clinched four IPL trophies under its belt.

Narayanaswami Srinivasan, commonly known as N Srinivasan, is an Indian industrialist who not only owns the IPL team but earlier held prestigious positions like President of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Additionally, he serves as the Managing Director of India Cements.

Srinivasan was born on January 3, 1945, in Kallidaikurichi, Tamil Nadu. He completed his schooling from Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School and pursued degree in Science from Loyola College, Chennai. He furthered his education with a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago. Srinivasan's father, TS Narayanaswami, was among the founding employees of India Cements, where Srinivasan began his professional journey in 1989, eventually rising to the position of Vice Chairman and Managing Director.

In terms of wealth, media reports suggest that Srinivasan's net worth in 2022 amounted to Rs 7.2 billion. A significant portion of his wealth comes from his earnings through Chennai Super Kings. Despite facing a two-year ban in 2016 and 2017 due to the team's involvement in the 2013 betting case, CSK remains one of the most esteemed and profitable franchises in the IPL, generating revenue from various sources such as media rights, sponsorships, ticket sales, and merchandise.

 

 

