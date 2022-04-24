When Wankhede Stadium sang Happy Birthday for Sachin Tendulkar during IPL 2018

Wankhede Stadium celebrating Sachin Tendulkar's birthday

'Sachiiiiiiin, Sachin!' - while this chant is common whenever the 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar walks on the crease, the fans at the Wankhede Stadium had once made it extra special for the Master Blaster wishing him on his birthday.

Tendulkar, who turned 49 today (April 24), during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, had got the entire stadium singing for him Happy Birthday when the clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) was on.

Not just that, the Mumbai Indians icon had even cut his birthday cake near the boundary rope amid the crowd singing in unison.

WATCH:

Sachin had celebrated his birthday in 2017 as well with the fans at the stadium and with MI's match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022 held at the Wankhede Stadium, the crowd will surely not disappoint.

As far as Mumbai's performance is concerned, in the 15th edition of the IPL, they have lost all seven games so far, and are at the bottom of the points table.

Rohit Sharma and Co are going through a terrible run and their last match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) saw them close to victory, but MS Dhoni decided to show his masterclass and defeat them on the last ball.

MI are almost out of the playoffs race and will need a miracle to knock on the doors of the last phase of the tournament.