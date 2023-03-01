'Whatever problems I had...': Virat Kohli on Anushka Sharma's sacrifices as a mother

Image Source: Twitter

In a recent interview, Virat Kohli spoke highly of his wife-actor Anushka Sharma, praising her for the massive sacrifices she has made as a mother over the past two years. The cricketer remarked that observing Anushka's strength and resilience in the face of adversity made him realize that his own struggles were insignificant in comparison.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in 2017 in a private ceremony in Italy after being together for several years. In January 2021, they welcomed their daughter, Vamika Kohli, into the world. Reflecting on the past two years with his wife and daughter, Virat remarked that the only thing that truly matters is that your family loves you unconditionally.

"The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive. Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement," Virat said during his recent RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) podcast.

"When you look for inspiration, you start from home and, obviously, Anushka has been a big inspiration for me. My life had a completely different perspective. When you fall in love with a person, you start processing those changes within you as well. Her outlook towards life was different and it urged me to change for the better and become more accepting of things," he added.

Earlier this year, in an interview, Virat confessed that he had been feeling frustrated and irritable during a period of stagnation in his career, which had caused him to be unjust to his wife Anushka and his loved ones.

“In my case, in denial, frustration was creeping in. I was very cranky, very snappy in my space. It was not fair on (wife) Anushka (Sharma), my closed ones, its not fair on the people who support you. So I had to take responsibility and kind of put things in perspective,” Virat said.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is set to make history as he plays his 200th international match at home. India will face off against Australia in Indore from Wednesday, with the hosts already leading the four-match Test series 2-0. The Indian spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel have been the shining stars for the home side, dazzling with their performances.

Recently, Anushka shocked everyone with her surprise cameo in Qala. Her involvement in the film was kept a closely guarded secret, and it has become a hot topic of conversation since its release. In the coming months, Anushka will be portraying the legendary Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the highly anticipated film Chakda Xpress.

READ| IND vs AUS 3rd Test: India star replaces James Anderson as World No.1 Test bowler