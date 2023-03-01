IND vs AUS 3rd Test: India star replaces James Anderson as World No.1 Test bowler

Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

James Anderson's reign at the top of the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings has come to an end, as Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has ascended to the top spot.

Ashwin takes the top spot among bowlers with his most recent performance, which included six wickets in India's convincing victory over Australia in the second Test, while Anderson slides to second after England's shocking loss to New Zealand in the Wellington Test.

The No. 1 Test bowler ranking was initially attained by the 36-year-old Ashwin in 2015, and since then, he has held it several more times.

JUST IN: R Ashwin has displaced James Anderson as the No. 1 bowler in the ICC Test Rankings pic.twitter.com/HD2b5GWJt3 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 1, 2023

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith were both dismissed by Ashwin in the same over of the first innings of India's victory in Dehli, and he later returned to trap Alex Carey for a duck.

The dependable off-spinner was back at it in the second innings, scooping up three of the top five as his partner in spin bowling, Ravindra Jadeja, shredded the remainder of the Australia XI from the other end.

The previous time around, Anderson displaced Australia skipper Pat Cummins as the top Test bowler, making Ashwin the third No. 1 Test bowler in as many weeks. According to the most recent rankings, the trio remains among the top three bowlers.

After his outstanding performance in the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui, England's 40-year-old pacer Anderson rose to the top of the bowling rankings, but he has since fallen seven rating points to 859 and into second position.

Jadeja's 10 wickets in the second Test against Australia helped him climb to eighth place in the bowling rankings and solidify his lead in the MRF Tyres ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings, with Ashwin in second place.

