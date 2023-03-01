'Aaj sab Rahul jesa khele': Fans react as Australia bowl out India for 109 on Day 1 of 3rd Test

Image Source: Twitter

On the opening day of the third Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on March 1, Australian spinners dominated as Team India was bowled out for 109 in their first innings.

After the introduction of spin into the assault by skipper Steve Smith, the game shifted in Australia's advantage. By removing Rohit Sharma, Matthew Kuhnemann gave the visitors the opening wicket and amassed a five-wicket haul. Nathan Lyon, a master spinner, claimed three wickets, while Todd Murphy also claimed the priceless wicket of Virat Kohli.

While all of the Indian hitters failed to perform, Kohli led the team with 22 runs, followed by Shubman Gill with 21. The hosts were bowled out for 109 in 33.2 overs, which infuriated the fans.

Check out the reactions here:

Lagta hai KL Rahul ki hay lagi India ko#IndvsAus #BGT2023 — Sairaj Parkar (@par_kar_sai) March 1, 2023

#IndvsAus - After Seeing India all out for 109, Indians Fans be Like :- pic.twitter.com/33v2oATPLD — Fourth Umpire (@TukTukCricketer) March 1, 2023

After 36 All out in Adelaide

109 All out in your own back yard #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/eknEDeHZ9q — NAQI HUSSAIN (@Naqi_786) March 1, 2023

KL Rahul was benched for the current third Test against Australia. The change occurred after the right-handed player scored 20, 17, and one in his last three innings in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In his 10 Test innings, the opener has not reached a half-century.

India presently has a 2-0 advantage in the four-match series. By an inning and 132 runs, they won the first Test, and by six wickets, they won the second match.

