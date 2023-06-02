Search icon
What will happen if the WTC 2023 Final between India and Australia ends in a draw?

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 03:09 PM IST

What will happen if the WTC 2023 Final between India and Australia ends in a draw?
Image Source: Twitter

India and Australia are set to face off in an eagerly anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) Final at the Oval. This marks India's second consecutive appearance in the WTC Final, having lost to New Zealand in the previous cycle.

The Indian team is currently in the UK, fully focused on preparing for this momentous match. Meanwhile, Australia is also making the necessary arrangements for the final showdown.

Scheduled to take place from June 7-11 at the Oval in London, the match will commence at 3:30 PM IST. Australian batsman Steve Smith has predicted that the pitch at the Oval will favor the batsmen, with the possibility of turning into a subcontinent-like wicket as the match progresses, thereby assisting the spinners.

According to the AccuWeather report, the weather conditions for the first four days of the Test are expected to be ideal, with clear skies. However, there is a 56% chance of rain on the final day, which could potentially impact the outcome of the match.

In the event of rain delays, a reserve day is available to make up for lost time. If the match ends in a draw or no result is possible, India and Australia will be declared joint winners, sharing the WTC trophy.

