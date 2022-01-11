What happened after Rajasthan won the inaugural IPL, Shane Warne reveals all in THIS film

Former captain of the Australian cricket team, one of the legendary spinners to have ever played the gentleman's game, Shane Warne will open up on his glorious career, some unspoken stories, and various behind the scenes moments in his upcoming documentary 'Shane'.

Releasing on January 15, on BookMyShow Stream, the documentary will feature some extraordinary untold stories from Warne's glorious career, giving a glimpse into his special connection with India.

Warne will share various details from his playing days, what happened after he won the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL), the kind of bond he shares with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and the kind of love and appreciation he's received from Indian cricket fans.

Speaking ahead of the release of his documentary, Shane Warne revealed he was very excited to share some of the best moments of his career exclusively with Indian fans. He said, "In the film, I will talk all about my career, including the highs, like taking the Rajasthan Royals to win the inaugural IPL, way back in 2008."

Warne also hinted that his documentary 'Shane' will also feature interviews from some of his closest friends in India, including the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar himself, Manoj Badale owner of Rajasthan Royals, pop singer Ed Sheeran, as well as English singer-songwriter Chris Martin as well.

The Aussie legend's documentary will be available exclusively on BookMyShow Stream, from January 15 onwards.