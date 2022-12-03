'What a bald move by England': Fans react as Joe Root uses Jack Leach's head to shine ball during PAK-ENG Test

The fans called it as 'bald tampering'

The COVID-19 outbreak resulted in a revision in Test cricket rules that prohibited the use of saliva. Because of the risk of transmission, the customary method of shining the red ball for the purpose of reverse swinging was permanently banned following a temporary prohibition. Since the restriction, sweat has become the sole feasible choice for applying to the ball, and bowlers and captains apply it from their palms, foreheads, and even their faces.

On Day 3 of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, former England captain Joe Root devised a novel technique to shine the ball. Root rubbed the ball on the head off left-arm spinner Jack Leach. Leach allowed Root to use all of his sweat on his head to test if it benefitted them.

England scored 657 runs on a dead pitch, averaging more than 6 runs per over. Pakistan were cruising at 245 for the loss of one wicket in the 67th over when Joe Root stepped up to Jack Leech and used the sweat from his head to polish the ball. Meanwhile, James Anderson stood nearby, watching the amusing scene happen.

The bizarre encounter had fans in splits.

The frantic desire to extract a reverse swing from a flat track with no life drove innovation to new heights.

Earlier, Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-Ul Haq both reached hundreds before Will Jacks dismissed Shafique for 114 off 203 balls.

Pakistan were 499/7 at Stumps on Day 3 trailing by 158 runs.

