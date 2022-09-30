Watch: Virat Kohli shows his video call with Anushka Sharma to the fans after 1st T20I against South Africa

Virat Kohli

India kicked off their final preparation for the T20 World Cup in style as they scripted a dominating eight-wicket win at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Put to bat first, South Africa was restricted at 106/8, to the courtesy of the three-wicket and two-wicket haul by Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar, respectively. In the chase, KL Rahul (51*) and Suryakumar Yadav (50*) smashed half centuries as Team India chased down the target in 16.4 overs and with eight wickets in hands.

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are one of the most loved celebrity couples and fans can never get enough of them. Recently, when Virat was in the team bus after the Indian team’s match against South Africa, fans caught a glimpse of him talking to Anushka over a video call.

Virat Kohli ans Anushka Sharma on video call after match. pic.twitter.com/fvwJNRtNNW — Pratha (@72ndCenturyWhen) September 29, 2022

The crowd outside the Greenfield International Stadium went wild seeing Kohli and his other teammates on the bus the former captain just turned his mobile towards the fans and their reaction was priceless.

Like India captain Rohit Sharma, Kohli too looked uncomfortable on that pitch as Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje looked threatening. He was eventually dismissed by the latter for three runs off nine balls.

Meanwhile, young India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh said ‘adaptability’ is the main focus of the team ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, starting next month in Australia. The T20 World Cup 2022 will be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13, and Arshdeep said the Indian bowlers are geared up for the tough challenge that awaits them.

The second T20I will be played in Guwahati on October 2 while the series finale will be in Indore on October 4 before the contest shifts to the ODI format.