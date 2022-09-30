Bowlers who can replace injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's squad for the upcoming T20I CWC

Yesterday, Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the ongoing series as well as the upcoming T20I CWC due to a back injury.

Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2022, a big shock has arrived for the Indian team and Indian fans as Jasprit Bumrah might be ruled out of the ICC tournament. Some BCCI sources and reports have almost confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah will not be available for the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2022 due to a serious back stress fracture injury.

READ: Pakistan's pace bowler Haris Rauf issues stern warning to Team India ahead of T20 WC clash

Bumrah was earlier ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a back injury and made his comeback in the recently culminated T20I series against Australia. But he again missed the first match of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa due to back pain.

The Indian pacer was part of the 15-member T20 World Cup and after his ouster, the selectors will need a powerful pacer to replace him. Let's take a look at four players who can replace Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad.