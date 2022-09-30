Search icon
Bowlers who can replace injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's squad for the upcoming T20I CWC

Yesterday, Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the ongoing series as well as the upcoming T20I CWC due to a back injury.

  • Sep 30, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2022, a big shock has arrived for the Indian team and Indian fans as Jasprit Bumrah might be ruled out of the ICC tournament. Some BCCI sources and reports have almost confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah will not be available for the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2022 due to a serious back stress fracture injury.

Bumrah was earlier ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a back injury and made his comeback in the recently culminated T20I series against Australia. But he again missed the first match of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa due to back pain. 

The Indian pacer was part of the 15-member T20 World Cup and after his ouster, the selectors will need a powerful pacer to replace him. Let's take a look at four players who can replace Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad. 

1. Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami
1/3

Mohammed Shami will be on top of the list of potential players who could replace Bumrah in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. Shami is one of the most experienced bowlers in the Indian set-up at the moment and also boasts a great record in the shortest format. 

Later year, Shami was part of the T20 World Cup. This year, he has not played any T20I matches but has showcased a good performance in ODIs and Tests. In 2022, Shami has hunted 13 wickets in 5 Tests at an average of 34.46. In 3 ODIs, he has picked 4 wickets at an average of 29.25.

2. Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan
2/3

Avesh Khan is another Indian pacer who can replace Jasprit Bumrah in ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The right-arm pacer has played only a few international games so far. However, he has been part of many recent series for India.

 Despite the shortcomings, Avesh is among the players who can replace Bumrah in the World Cup squad.  Avesh has played 15 T20Is for India and has picked 13 wickets at an average of 32.46 and an economy rate of 9.10. In the IPL, Avesh has picked 47 wickets from 38 games at an average of 24.79 and an economy rate of 8.40.

3. Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj
3/3

Mohammed Siraj has a pretty good record while playing in Australia. He made his Test debut during the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy, where he played a crucial role with the ball to help India win the series and retain the trophy. 

Siraj has played 5 T20Is for India and has picked 5 wickets at an average of 41.80 and an economy rate of 10.45. In the IPL, Siraj has picked 59 wickets from 65 games at an average of 33.07 and an economy rate of 8.78. 

