Watch: Virat Kohli hilariously mimics Rishabh Pant as Team India begin training in Perth

Virat Kohli hilariously mimics Rishabh Pant

The BCCI on Saturday shared a video of Team India's first training session as the Men in Blue kick-started their preparations for the T20 World Cup 2022. Rohit Sharma and Co arrived in Perth wherein they will be training for 8 days, and they will be also playing two unofficial warmup games here against the Wester Australia XI.

According to the video shared by BCCI, all 14 members of the Indian team took part in a light training session, since they were on a flight of approximately 20 hours. Team India's strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai provided insights on the work the Indian players will be putting in ahead of the World Cup.

Soham also highlighted that the training session on Friday was filled with laughter as well as sweat. Indeed, the players is good mood as they poked fun at each other. Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli could be seen mimicking Rishabh Pant who was having fun with Arshdeep Singh.

Earlier in the clip, all-rounder Axar Patel was also seen poking fun at Arshdeep. As the players were engaging in a stretching routine, Axar was seen telling Arshdeep 'Aao paaji aao, A se start karna hai. Arshdeep, Axar, aise karke."

Even though it was a brief interaction, fans would love to see this banter on social media. Later in the clip, Kohli was seen mimicking Rishabh Pant's jogging style, who was earlier spotted teasing Arshdeep.

Watch:

#TeamIndia had a light training session yesterday at the WACA. Our strength and conditioning coach, Soham Desai gives us a lowdown on the preparations ahead of the @T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/oH1vuywqKW — BCCI (@BCCI) October 8, 2022

Since Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup recently, skipper Rohit Sharma had revealed that they will touch down in Australia first and then zero down on Bumrah's replacement.

As per reports, Mohammed Shami could be on his way to Australia within the next four of five days.