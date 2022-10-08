Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Watch: Virat Kohli hilariously mimics Rishabh Pant as Team India begin training in Perth

Team India have kick-started their preparations for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Perth and they were all smiles in a video shared by BCCI.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

Watch: Virat Kohli hilariously mimics Rishabh Pant as Team India begin training in Perth
Virat Kohli hilariously mimics Rishabh Pant

The BCCI on Saturday shared a video of Team India's first training session as the Men in Blue kick-started their preparations for the T20 World Cup 2022. Rohit Sharma and Co arrived in Perth wherein they will be training for 8 days, and they will be also playing two unofficial warmup games here against the Wester Australia XI. 

According to the video shared by BCCI, all 14 members of the Indian team took part in a light training session, since they were on a flight of approximately 20 hours. Team India's strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai provided insights on the work the Indian players will be putting in ahead of the World Cup. 

Soham also highlighted that the training session on Friday was filled with laughter as well as sweat. Indeed, the players is good mood as they poked fun at each other. Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli could be seen mimicking Rishabh Pant who was having fun with Arshdeep Singh. 

READ| 'I lost 7-8 kg after IPL': Prithvi Shaw disappointed after not being picked for South Africa ODIs

Earlier in the clip, all-rounder Axar Patel was also seen poking fun at Arshdeep. As the players were engaging in a stretching routine, Axar was seen telling Arshdeep 'Aao paaji aao, A se start karna hai. Arshdeep, Axar, aise karke."

Even though it was a brief interaction, fans would love to see this banter on social media. Later in the clip, Kohli was seen mimicking Rishabh Pant's jogging style, who was earlier spotted teasing Arshdeep. 

Watch:

Since Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup recently, skipper Rohit Sharma had revealed that they will touch down in Australia first and then zero down on Bumrah's replacement.

READ| Mohammad Rizwan breaks silence on battle with Suryakumar Yadav for number 1 T20I ranking

As per reports, Mohammed Shami could be on his way to Australia within the next four of five days. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
High Cholesterol: 4 daily exercises to lower bad cholesterol in your body
In pics: Nitish Kumar marches with Tejashwi Yadav to repeat 2015 pact after quitting NDA
Viral Photos of the day: Allu Arjun poses with BSF Jawans, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya
In Pics: As deadly floods continue to devastate Pakistan, death toll passes 1,200
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 476 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.