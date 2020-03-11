WATCH: This is how Suresh Raina reacted after accidentally hitting MS Dhoni’s bat with his leg
The CSK squad is currently prepping for their first match by taking part in intense practice matches at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.
Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni @Twitter
As the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) nears kick-off, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is putting in his final preparations with full-fledged net sessions.
Ahead of the cash-rich tournament, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman arrived in Chennai last week and as expected, the former Team India skipper received a grand welcome from a huge crowd.
The opening match is set to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.
During one such training session, Suresh Raina was spotted discussing something with Dhoni in the middle of the crease while the duo was batting.
Raina, during which, accidentally touched MSD's bat by mistake with his foot and what happened next was absolutely class.
Suresh upon realizing what had happened immediately worshipped the bat in a heartwarming gesture, which also shows how much respect and devotion he has for the sport in his life.
HERE IS THE VIDEO:
Ra !!pic.twitter.com/uQdePvGKqK— Troll CSK Hate (@CSKFansArmy) March 10, 2020
However, the tournament is now under the threat of being postponed or even canceled due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus in India.
