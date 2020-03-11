WATCH: This is how Suresh Raina reacted after accidentally hitting MS Dhoni’s bat with his leg

As the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) nears kick-off, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is putting in his final preparations with full-fledged net sessions.

Ahead of the cash-rich tournament, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman arrived in Chennai last week and as expected, the former Team India skipper received a grand welcome from a huge crowd.

The opening match is set to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

Also read WATCH: CSK skipper MS Dhoni shuts down doubters in new IPL 2020 promo video

The CSK squad is currently prepping for their first match by taking part in intense practice matches at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

During one such training session, Suresh Raina was spotted discussing something with Dhoni in the middle of the crease while the duo was batting.

Raina, during which, accidentally touched MSD's bat by mistake with his foot and what happened next was absolutely class.

Suresh upon realizing what had happened immediately worshipped the bat in a heartwarming gesture, which also shows how much respect and devotion he has for the sport in his life.

Also read IND vs SA: Yuzvendra Chahal shares photo with face mask on due to coronavirus scare ahead of 1st ODI in Dharamsala

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

The opening match will be played between most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

However, the tournament is now under the threat of being postponed or even canceled due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus in India.

FOR MORE: