WATCH: Suresh Raina shares vid of his neighbours clanging utensils to salute those fighting against COVID-19

Team India batter Suresh Raina took to social media on Sunday (March 22) after lakhs of citizens across India came out to express their gratitude towards the healthcare professionals fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

The event took place at 5 PM (IST) sharp on a day when the entire nation took part in an unofficial lockdown following self-imposed 'Janata Curfew'.

Raina lauded all the citizens across the nation for following the government's advisories regarding the Janata Curfew.

"So proud to see the whole nation following the advisories & observing the #JantaCurfew! Thank you all the doctors, nurses, caregivers, armed forces, support staff, airport staff & everyone else out there working relentlessly for us in these difficult times. #IndiaFightsCorona," Raina's post on Twitter read.

Raina is a key part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 13th edition of the IPL which the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (March 13) decided to suspend till April 15, 2020.

All over the country, people were seen clanging utensils, ringing bells, and clapping to salute those fighting against the virus and doing their duties despite the 'Janata Curfew', like doctors, medical staff, paramedics, police, defence forces, and guards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Thursday, had appealed people to observe Janta curfew from 7 AM to 9 pm on Sunday to avoid the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Modi had urged people to express their gratitude to doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces, etc. who are risking their lives to keep the nation healthy.

They were requested to clap their hands and bang utensils like plates and pans from their houses.

For several, the clapping started way before the 5 PM start time set by Modi. Many were seen clapping beyond the stipulated five minutes.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. India so far has 341 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per the Health Ministry, while four people have died due to the highly contagious virus.