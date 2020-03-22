WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan lauds 'Janata Curfew' move in fight against coronavirus outbreak in India

As entire India goes under unofficial lockdown following self-imposed 'Janata Curfew', Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan took to social media on Sunday (March 22) and lauded Primer Minister Narendra Modi's move to fight back against the rapidly spreading coronavirus in the country.

The 34-year-old also urged the countrymen to stay indoors in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Corona ko kar denga hum cheer bande, Hindustaniyo ko pura hai yakeen bande. Or baith jau tum bhi sbke sang, faila denge phirse hum khushiyo ke rang. (We will kill corona together. We Indian have that faith. Sit together at home, we will spread hapiness again," Dhawan said in a video post.

"Stay indoors and stay safe #JantaCurfew #IndiaStandTogether @narendramodi," Dhawan captioned his video on Twitter with.

Abiding by PM Modi's appeal to stay at home, citizens have restricted themselves to their houses in the wake of the fast-spreading COVID-19.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. India so far has 341 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per the Health Ministry, while four people have died due to the highly contagious virus.