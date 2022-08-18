Search icon
Watch: Sanju Samson completes the catch on the second attempt to dismiss Zimbabwe's opening batsman Innocent Kia

Sanju Samson took 2 catches behind the stumps in the 1st ODI against Zimbabwe but his 1st catch was worth a watch as he almost dropped it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 05:54 PM IST

Sanju Samson

The Indian team began their tour of Zimbabwe in the first ODI and the Indian new ball bowlers bamboozled the hosts in the early stages of the match. Indian pace bowlers took 7 wickets out of 10 in the match.

READ: First batch of tickets of Asia cup match between India-Pakistan sold out within minutes, online portal crashed

The returning Deepak Chahar has been a nuisance with the swinging ball and has rattled the batters with three wickets to his name and all three of his wickets were of Zimbabwe's first 3 batsmen. But the Indian bowler had a nervy moment when Sanju Samson fumbled a routine take only to grab it spectacularly on the second attempt.

KL Rahul called it right at the toss and opted to bowl first on a pitch that had enough for the quick bowlers, and his seamers didn’t disappoint the stand-in skipper either. An overzealous Deepak Chahar erred at the beginning of his spell, quite expected as it was his first taste of action since February.

But the stylish swing bowler opened the floodgates for India with an uncharacteristic delivery as he strangled the Zimbabwe opening batter, Innocent Kaia, for room on a short delivery that took the top edge of the bat and flew to the keeper. 

Watch the catch below.

Samson, who is keeping the wickets for India, made a mess of an easy grab and fumbled it before showing supreme athleticism and awareness to snaffle it on the second attempt to give the visitors the breakthrough in the match.

READ: Deepak Chahar-Axar Patel pick three wickets each as Zimbabwe gets bundled out for 189 in the 1st ODI 

Talking about the match, Zimbabwe were all out for 189 runs as Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel and Prasidh Krishna took 3 wickets each, and as we type, Indian opening batsman have scored 105 runs at the end of 20 overs without losing any wicket.

