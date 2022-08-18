Search icon
Deepak Chahar-Axar Patel pick three wickets each as Zimbabwe gets bundled out for 189 in the 1st ODI

Zimbabwe was 110-8 after 29 overs but had a partnership of 70 runs for the 9th wicket after finally getting all-out on 189.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

India vs Zimbabwe

After making his comeback from the injury, Deepak Chahar bowled with proper line and length and relied on his strength of swing bowling as he picked three quick wickets from Zimbabwe's top order whereas Axar Patel also chipped in with three wickets. Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna also took 3 wickets whereas Mohammad Siraj picked 1 wicket.

READ: 'Aate hi kaam shuru': Deepak Chahar marks comeback with 3 wicket spell, netizens react with memes

Indian skipper KL Rahul won the toss in this match and opted to bowl first. Zimbabwe had a cautious start and they didn't lose any wickets in the first six overs but by the end of 11 overs, Zimbabwe lost 4 crucial wickets with Deepak Chahar picking up the wickets of their top three batters.

Regis Chakabva and Sikandar Raza tried to steady the innings and looked to stitch a partnership but Sikandar Raza who won the player of the series in Zimbabwe's previous ODI series against Bangladesh was caught by Shikhar Dhawan on the slips.

Regis Chakabva tried to hold on to one end but wickets kept falling on the other and by the time he too got out, the Zimbabwe team was reeling on 110-8 after 29 overs.

READ: Former cricketer AB de Villiers collaborates with 'Make a Difference' to mentor underprivileged children in India

Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava who came into bat at 9th and 10th position for Zimbabwe, started to counter-attack the Indian bowling lineup and stitched a partnership of 70 runs within 11 overs and took their team to below par but the respectable score of 180 but as soon as Richard Ngarava was bowled out by praised Krishna on a yorker, Zimbabwe was able to add just 9 more runs and were bundled out for 189 runs.

With KL Rahul, Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill in the playing XI, it will be interesting to see that who opens the batting for the Indian team along with Shikhar Dhawan.

