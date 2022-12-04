WATCH: Rohit Sharma loses cool over Washington Sundar as latter doesn't go for a catch to dismiss Mehidy Hasan

Image Source: Twitter

On Sunday, India and Bangladesh played a low-scoring thriller in the first of three One-Day International (ODI) matches. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the hero for the home team, as he guided his team to a surprise victory with a 51-run partnership for the final wicket. He was also fortunate on a few occasions, with Indian fielders either dropping or failing to try for catches.

One such event occurred in the 43rd over of Bangladesh's innings, when the team was still a long way from victory. Shardul Thakur held the ball, and Mehidy cut the ball hard towards the third-man fielder off the fourth delivery of the over. India had a chance to win the game, but Washington Sundar, who was fielding at the scene, did not approach the ball, which landed well in front of him.

Looking at the effort, India captain Rohit Sharma was unhappy with his teammate and ended up scolding him. Rohit didn't appear to believe Sundar didn't for the catch that seemed possible. Furthermore, emotions were running high at the moment, leading to the India captain expressing himself on the pitch. "What the f**k?" Rohit shouted, agitated.

Interestingly, Mehidy Hasan had ridden his luck with wicketkeeper KL Rahul losing his chance at fine leg only a ball earlier. Thakur hit a short ball, and the top edge of the batter's pull stroke caused the ball to fly high. Rahul rushed back and attempted to make the grab, but he dropped it and the game with it.

Hasan's game-changing 38-run knock off 39 balls helped Bangladesh win by one wicket and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

