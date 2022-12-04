Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

WATCH: Rohit Sharma loses cool over Washington Sundar as latter doesn't go for a catch to dismiss Mehidy Hasan

India lost the first ODI against Bangladesh by one wicket after being in a winning position.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 08:02 PM IST

WATCH: Rohit Sharma loses cool over Washington Sundar as latter doesn't go for a catch to dismiss Mehidy Hasan
Image Source: Twitter

On Sunday, India and Bangladesh played a low-scoring thriller in the first of three One-Day International (ODI) matches. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the hero for the home team, as he guided his team to a surprise victory with a 51-run partnership for the final wicket. He was also fortunate on a few occasions, with Indian fielders either dropping or failing to try for catches.

One such event occurred in the 43rd over of Bangladesh's innings, when the team was still a long way from victory. Shardul Thakur held the ball, and Mehidy cut the ball hard towards the third-man fielder off the fourth delivery of the over. India had a chance to win the game, but Washington Sundar, who was fielding at the scene, did not approach the ball, which landed well in front of him.

Looking at the effort, India captain Rohit Sharma was unhappy with his teammate and ended up scolding him. Rohit didn't appear to believe Sundar didn't for the catch that seemed possible. Furthermore, emotions were running high at the moment, leading to the India captain expressing himself on the pitch. "What the f**k?" Rohit shouted, agitated.

Watch: 

Interestingly, Mehidy Hasan had ridden his luck with wicketkeeper KL Rahul losing his chance at fine leg only a ball earlier. Thakur hit a short ball, and the top edge of the batter's pull stroke caused the ball to fly high. Rahul rushed back and attempted to make the grab, but he dropped it and the game with it.

Hasan's game-changing 38-run knock off 39 balls helped Bangladesh win by one wicket and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

READ| IND vs BAN: Mehidy Hasan helps Bangladesh edge India in a thriller, take 1-0 series lead

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 times Urfi Javed set internet on fire with her bold photos
Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya: Ace cricketer's luxury car collection on his 29th birthday
In pics: Rekha poses with Mili star Janhvi Kapoor, looks stunning in Kanjivaram silk saree
Frustrated with backache? Here are 5 food items to include in your diet for a healthy spine
Feeling bloated after over eating this festive season? Here are 5 food items to help you debloat
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WATCH: Virat Kohli pulls off one-handed catch to send back Shakib Al Hasan during IND-BAN 1st ODI
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.