IND vs BAN: Mehidy Hasan helps Bangladesh edge India in a thriller, take 1-0 series lead

Mehidy Hasan

Mehidy Hasan's late blitz enabled Bangladesh beat India by one wicket in a nail-biting climax at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium. Bangladesh now leads the three-match One-Day International series 1-0.

Litton Das, Bangladesh's captain, won the toss and chose to bowl first. India's innings began steadily, with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan hitting the ball around. Dhawan was uncomfortable at the crease and was the first to go after scoring only 7 runs off 17 deliveries.

Shakib Al Hasan had his first wicket of the day, dismissing the dangerous Rohit Sharma for 27. Virat Kohli was the next to go, giving Litton Das a catch at extra cover. Shreyas Iyer looked well for a while but couldn't convert his start into a big total, leaving with 24 runs off 39 balls.

KL Rahul, who batted at number 5, put on a 52-run stand with Washington Sundar to help India's innings. Sundar, on the other hand, couldn't maintain his end of the bargain and walked back after scoring 19 runs off 43 deliveries. Ebadot Hossain took his second wicket of the day after dismissing Shahbaz Ahmed.

Before being removed by Hossain, Rahul hit 73 runs off 70 balls, including five boundaries and four sixes. Mohammad Siraj scored 9 runs off 20 balls before Hossain took his fourth wicket of the day and bowled India out for 186 runs in 41.2 overs.

Deepak Chahar sent Najmul Shanto back on the opening ball of the second innings. Siraj took his first wicket of the day with the dismissal of Anamul Haque. Bangladesh's innings was then settled by Litton Das and Shakib before both were removed by Washington Sundar. Das scored 41 runs off 63 balls, while Shakib hit 29 off 38 deliveries.

As Bangladesh crumbled in the final few overs, debutant Kuldeep Sen picked up two wickets, dismissing Afif Hossain and Edadot Hossain. Siraj then dismissed Hasan Mahmud before Mehidy Hasan delivered a game-changing knock.

Hasan's game-changing 38-run knock off 39 balls helped Bangladesh win by one wicket and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

