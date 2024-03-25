Watch: Rohit Sharma celebrates Holi with MI teammates, video goes viral

Rohit Sharma enjoyed the festival of Holi with his Mumbai Indians teammates.

In the exciting Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rohit Sharma, along with his Mumbai Indians (MI) teammates, took time to enjoy the festival of colours (Holi). Despite the matches and busy schedule, this celebration gave them a chance to relax and have fun, showing the joyful side of these players.

Happy Holi everyone



Brb admin needs to get the phone repaired #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/4I0aIqnvru Mumbai Indians mipaltan March 25, 2024 .

This year, Rohit experienced a change as he played in the festivities not as the captain but as a key player, passing on the captaincy to Hardik Pandya. In a match against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans on March 24 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Rohit showed good form. Though MI lost an early wicket, Rohit scored 43 runs off 29 balls with 7 fours and a six. He was dismissed by Sai Kishore, leaving MI with 62 runs needed off 47 balls with 7 wickets remaining.

Despite Hardik Pandya's efforts, including hitting Umesh Yadav for a six and a four in the last over, MI couldn't win the match. They ended at 162 for 9, losing by 6 runs.