Watch: PM Modi gives Test cap to Rohit Sharma, wins hearts with special gesture for Steve Smith, Australia PM

On Thursday (March 9), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had the pleasure of witnessing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy action at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The two esteemed leaders were given a warm welcome upon their arrival at the stadium, and the crowd was thrilled to see them seated on the stage. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) organized a special ceremony to honor the Prime Ministers, which was a grand affair.

Following a captivating performance by the talented artists, the esteemed Prime Ministers had the pleasure of meeting with the Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, and the Australian captain, Steve Smith. Prime Minister Modi had the honor of presenting a unique cap to Rohit, and then raised his hand in a show of admiration on the grand stage. Similarly, Prime Minister Albanese presented a special cap to Smith, marking the significance of the occasion.

In the end, the quartet stood before the flashing cameras, clasping their hands together in a touching display of unity.

The Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji presents the special cap to #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 while The Honourable Prime Minister of Australia, Mr Anthony Albanese presents the cap to Australia captain Steve Smith.@narendramodi | @PMOIndia | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/8RH70LOx0v — BCCI (@BCCI) March 9, 2023

Following the ceremony, the two Prime Ministers embarked on a celebratory lap around the grounds. They then proceeded to the center of the field, accompanied by the two team captains, to greet the players from their respective nations. The National Anthem was played, and the esteemed leaders settled into their seats within the stadium to witness the live action unfold before them.

Australia has won the toss and elected to bat first. The visiting team has already secured a spot in the final of the World Test Championship with a victory in the 3rd Test match. However, they are determined to avoid a series loss and maintain their winning momentum.

India is facing a crucial match that they must win to secure their spot in the final of the ICC event. A victory here would guarantee their place in the final without relying on other teams. However, a defeat would leave their fate in the hands of Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is currently engaged in a two-match Test series against New Zealand.

