WATCH – Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali meets family after two months, gets emotional

Pakistan cricket team Test skipper Azhar Ali finally returned back to the country after being more than two months away in the United Kingdom for three Tests and three T20Is which were played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 03, 2020, 09:15 AM IST

The Pakistan cricket team finally ended their tour of England with some mixed success. Following the end of the third T20I against England in Old Trafford, all Pakistan players returned back to the country. Azhar Ali, the Pakistan skipper, released a video of how his family greeted him on his official Twitter handle. In the 27-second video, Azhar Ali shows the happiness of his son when he finally arrived in the night from England and he captioned, “So nice to be back with family after over 2 months missed them a lot... @TheRealPCBMedia, @TheRealPCB.”

Following the announcement of Pakistan’s tour to England, the squad had to arrive in mid-July in the United Kingdom in order to quarantine themselves for 14 days before they could get back into training. At this point in time, they would have to adhere to the bio-bubble wherein they could not meet anyone and they were strictly confined to their hotel rooms.

Mixed tour

Pakistan lost the first Test against England by three wickets in Old Trafford thanks to a match-winning partnership between Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes. After that match, the series shifted to Southampton but the second match was marred by rain and bad light. In the third match, Zak Crawley managed to smash 267 and James Anderson managed to take his 600th wicket in Tests as he dismissed Azhar Ali. However, the Pakistan skipper had a good match as he smashed a gutsy 141 in tough circumstances in the first innings. However, Azhar Ali became the first captain since Salman Butt in 2010 to lose a series against England.

After the Tests, the series shifted back to Old Trafford for three T20Is. The first match was abandoned due to rain while the second match saw England win comfortably. In the third match, Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz combined together to help Pakistan stitch a narrow five-run win as the three-match series ended 1-1.

