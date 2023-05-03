Watch: MS Dhoni gets felicitated by BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla ahead of LSG vs CSK clash

Image Source: Twitter

On Wednesday, ahead of their IPL 2023 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper, MS Dhoni, was honored by BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla in Lucknow.

This was a momentous occasion for Dhoni, as he took the field for his first-ever match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. During the ceremony, Shukla presented Dhoni with a special bat as a token of appreciation.

Dhoni has been receiving an overwhelming reception from crowds all over the country during what is believed to be his final season in the IPL. Despite this, the captain of the Chennai Super Kings has been keeping fans on their toes with his cryptic one-liners regarding the ongoing speculation surrounding his future in the league.

"Mr. Rajeev Shukla, Vice President of the BCCI felicitates @msdhoni with a special award at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow," the IPL said in a tweet.





Mr. Rajeev Shukla, Vice President of the BCCI felicitates @msdhoni with a special award at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow #TATAIPL | #LSGvCSK | @ShuklaRajiv pic.twitter.com/ddYZ1P65Ef — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2023

A multitude of fans flocked to the Ekana Stadium, eagerly anticipating the arrival of the legendary former India captain, MS Dhoni. Among the throngs of supporters, a particular section of the crowd proudly displayed a banner emblazoned with the word "Thala," a term of endearment for the esteemed cricketer.

The Lucknow Stadium was awash with banners and posters adorned with heartfelt messages for Dhoni, as it appeared that the number of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans in attendance far outnumbered those of the home team.

Earlier, during the toss, while replying to Danny Morrison’s question how he is enjoying his last season, Dhoni had said: “You’ve decided it is my last IPL, not me.”

Talking about the match, CSK won the toss and chose to field first. Lucknow Super Giants had scored 125 runs with 7 wickets down in 19.2 overs when the rain interrupted the play. Despite a prolonged delay, the match was eventually called off due to the persistent rain, resulting in a no-result.

READ| Shahid Afridi's old tweet for Naveen-ul-Haq after Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir on-field spat goes viral