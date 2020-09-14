WATCH: Marcus Rashford reacts to Jofra Archer's nutmeg skills in ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI

England pacer Jofra Archer and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford got involved in an online bromance when the former asked for an opinion about his footwork skills on Monday (September 14). Archer recently took to Twitter and shared a video of him nutmegging captain, Eoin Morgan, after bowling a deadly delivery to Alex Carey during England's second ODI clash against Australia at Old Trafford.

"Best part of the night for me," he wrote while adding a series of laughing emojis and then added "close em skip".

He then went on to write "what you recon @MarcusRashford ?" while asking for the England footballer's opinion about his nut-meg skills.

Reacting to this, Rashford responded with: "My brother Fisted hand so great to see you happy doing what you’re doing. And you’re DOING it"

Archer played a critical role in England's 24-run win in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series against Australia as his breathtaking spell guided the Three Lions to level the series 1-1 ahead of Wednesday's series decider.