IPL 2022: Skipper Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and others talk about RCB's new 'Go Green' initiative kit

Like every year, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is yet again taking up the 'Go Green' sustainability initiative and will be seen wearing green jerseys in their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday.

The franchise will follow their tradition of wearing the green jersey instead of their regular kit which is their way of spreading awareness about environmental protection.

Talking about the initiative, in an RCB Bold Diaries video, Virat Kohli said, "The 'Go Green' sustainability initiative has been a huge part of our RCB culture since 2011. Over the years we have seen RCB sport the green jersey in the day game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to create awareness around a greener and more sustainable planet Earth. Continuing the go green cause that we truly believe in RCB will be wearing the green match kits on the 8th of May when we take on Sunrisers Hyderabad."

Skipper Faf du Plessis, also spoke about the same and said, " This Sunday we take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad, we will be dressed in our green jersey in an effort to spread awareness about saving the planet."

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell even urged citizens to contribute to this 'Go Green' initiative, "Let us all continue to try and play a small part in building towards a great future for environment-friendly measures that can help make this world a much better place to live in for the coming generations," while wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik said, "Let us remember to turn off lights, fans, ACs, and other electronic appliances when not in use".

WATCH:

Continuing the #GoGreen sustainability initiative that we started in 2011, #RCB players would be wearing Green Match Kits when they step onto the field this Sunday against SRH at 3:30 PM IST. Here’s more on @kreditbee presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #IPL2022 #ForPlanetEarth pic.twitter.com/RrYwkwzMyo — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 7, 2022

RCB, who are currently placed at the 4th spot, will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 8 (Sunday) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the Tata IPL 2022.