Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND v SA, 2nd ODI: Was looking to play according to the merit of the ball, says Ishan Kishan on his innings of 93

On a slow and low pitch, Iyer (113 not out off 111 balls) and Kishan (93 off 84 balls) shared a match-winning stand of 161 off 155 balls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 06:29 AM IST

IND v SA, 2nd ODI: Was looking to play according to the merit of the ball, says Ishan Kishan on his innings of 93
Ishan Kishan

Left-handed batter Ishan Kishan revealed that he and right-hander Shreyas Iyer were always looking to play their shots according to the merit of the ball during their partnership that helped India to an emphatic seven-wicket win over South Africa in the second ODI at JSCA International Stadium on Sunday.

READ: Watch: Matthew Wade interrupts Mark Wood from taking the catch, Netizens call it 'cheating'

On a slow and low pitch, Iyer (113 not out off 111 balls) and Kishan (93 off 84 balls) shared a match-winning stand of 161 off 155 balls for the third wicket to take India home in a chase of 279 with 25 balls remaining.

The win also meant that India levelled the three-match series 1-1 to set the stage up for a mouthwatering decider in New Delhi on Tuesday. The duo were also helped by the fact that dew hampered the South African bowlers 'efforts' to put a lid on the scoring rate.

"It's difficult here sometimes because I played so many matches in Ranchi, it is not easy for the new batters to score runs, so we were looking to play according to the merit of the ball and not to play any harsh shots, and it's a matter of putting the pressure on the other team as well and the positive mindset helped a lot," said Kishan after the match ended.

What was the standout point from Kishan's knock of 93 on his home turf off 84 balls, hitting four fours and seven sixes, was him constantly attacking the left-arm spinners and taking them to the cleaners by piercing the leg-side against the fast bowlers.

"(Anrich) Nortje, (Kagiso) Rabada are too quick and sometimes the ball isn't coming on properly and stopping a touch and the next ball it was coming really quick. So, I was planning to go for it if it was near my chest and not to play a pre-determined shot if the ball is not there. So I was just trying to put the ball in the gap and it went my way," added Kishan.

READ: Watch: Haider Ali hits a monstrous six in the match between Pakistan-New Zealand

Playing at his home ground in international cricket for the first time and contributing to India's victory was a very pleasing factor for Kishan.

"Feeling good, it's 1-1, so very excited to play the decider at Delhi. Really happy about with the way we contributed to the team. It is my home ground, there were too many people watching."

"When I was fielding they were asking me to get a hundred today, unfortunately, I missed it. No worries, I'm just happy that my team won the game today and maybe in the next game I will give my best and make my team win again."

Iyer, who hit 15 fours in his 111-ball 113, his second century in the format and was named 'Player of the Match', stayed till the end and combined timing with placement despite cramps hampering him. "I am ecstatic, to be honest. When I went in to bat, I spoke to Ishan and he was in the mindset to take on the bowlers. So we decided to play the ball on merit and see how it goes."

"I am not someone who changes according to the bowler. I am someone who changes on the instinct. It's not something I try in nets first, I change it in the match itself. Tomorrow is a travel day and then the day after another match (series decider in New Delhi). Motivated for that, let's see what's in store for me and the team."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: All you need to know about rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh
From omega 3 to antioxidants: 5 food items to improve your mental health and wellbeing
Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, others sizzle in sexy outfits
Navratri 2022: Know how fasting this Durga Puja can detoxify your gut
From racist remarks to divorce with Diana: Top 5 controversies faced by King Charles III
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 478 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 10
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.