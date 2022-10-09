Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Watch: Matthew Wade interrupts Mark Wood from taking the catch, Netizens call it 'cheating'

Chasing a daunting target of 209, David Warner whacked a blazing half-century to set Australia up for a record chase. However, England won the game.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 11:32 PM IST

Watch: Matthew Wade interrupts Mark Wood from taking the catch, Netizens call it 'cheating'
Matthew Wade interrupts Mark Wood

England defeated Australia in a high-scoring thriller to go 1-0 up in the series. Chasing a daunting target of 209, David Warner whacked a blazing half-century to set Australia up for a record chase. However, England held their nerves to win the game by eight runs.

READ: Watch: Haider Ali hits a monstrous six in the match between Pakistan-New Zealand

Meanwhile, a bizarre incident during Australia’s chase has got the internet buzzing. In the 17th over, when Australia needed 40 runs in 4 overs with David Warner and Matthew Wade set at the crease, Wade top-edged a delivery to the helmet which lobbed up in the air.

The bowler, Mark Wood, saw an opportunity for a catch and came charging in, however, he was surprisingly stopped by Matthew Wade. Wade though got away and was not given out (handling the ball) by the umpires.

Watch the video below

England captain Jos Buttler raised his arms in doubt, but the visitors did not appeal and Wade was spared.

Netizens reacted to this incident by terming it as cheating

Wade, however, could not take Australia over the line as he fell in the final over to Sam Curran. England went on to win the high-scoring thriller by eight runs.

Alex Hales and Jos Buttler gave the visitors the perfect start, putting on an opening stand of 132 runs. Hales hit 84 off 51 deliveries, while Buttler smashed 68 off just 32 balls.

READ: Netizens react to Shreyas Iyer's brilliant century as he guides Indian team to 7 wicket victory in 2nd ODI

As the rest of the batters failed to fire, Chris Woakes hit an unbeaten 13 off 7 to help power them to 208/6.

Mark Wood then took three key wickets to help restrict Australia to 200/9 as England took a 1-0 series lead.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
How to sign up for WhatsApp banking services: SBI, Axis, HDFC, BoB and ICICI
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Rakhi gifts under Rs 1,500 that you can buy in Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale
Ponniyin Selvan 1: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi - know their characters in Mani Ratnam's film
Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora stuns in athleisure outift, Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani pose for romantic photo
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bihar Board BSES 10, 12 Exam 2023 registration deadline extended: Know revised date, application fees, steps to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.