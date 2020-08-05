Virender Sehwag, Saina Nehwal and other sports stars extend wishes on Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony

Today (August 5) is a historic day in India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya to set the construction of the grand Ram temple in motion.

Today (August 5) is a historic day in India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya to set the construction of the grand Ram temple in motion.

The occasion symbolises “national unity, fraternity and cultural harmony” and PM Modi layed a 40-kg silver brick to start the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

As the nation is celebrating the occasion, sports fraternity extended their wishes on the Ram mandir Ceremony.

India's star wrestler Babita Phogat expressed her delight after decades-old contention in the holy land of Ayodhya reached its crucible with the foundation stone being laid.

Babita Phogat took to Twitter to celebrate this grand event and posted a series of tweets.

Former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag also spoke about the event and wrote, "That which brings in the auspicious and takes away the inauspicious".

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt congratulated to all the countrymen. He wrote, "Bhoomi Poojan was completed. Congratulations to all the countrymen! #JaiShreeRam".

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Chinna Thala Suresh Raina took to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations and best wishes to the countrymen on the foundation stone of the grand Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya. My wish is that this will increase brotherhood and peace and happiness in the country".

Wrestler Geeta Photga even called this day 'historical' while the other sibling Ritu and Sangeeta shared images to celebrate the occasion.

Indian shuttler too took social media to express her happiness.

Taking the stage after performing the 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Ram Temple will become a modern symbol of India's traditions, devotion and national sentiment.

"Ram Mandir will become the modern symbol of our traditions. It'll become a symbol of our devotion, our national sentiment. This temple will also symbolise the power of the collective resolution of crores of people. It will keep inspiring the future generations," Modi said.