Australia jaane ko taiyaar hoon, quarantine dekh lenge: Virender Sehwag's offer after seeing India's injury woes

Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's injury before the Down Under series created a domino effect as India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah became the latest entrant on the injury list during this season.

While India made sure to draw the third Test against Australia, the injury concerns have not got any relief in the came.

The biggest blow to the team came when the announcement of Bumrah missing the decider in Brisbane due to an abdominal strain was out. The non-availability to Bumrah would give the host the upper hand at The Gabba.

With Bumrah added to the injury-hit Indian squad, former India opener Virender Sehwag has an offer for the BCCI which no one can refuse.

"Itne sab players injured hain, 11 na ho rahe hon toh Australia jaane ko taiyaar hoon, quarantine dekh lenge @BCCI," Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

While the original squad of players in the Test matches was 18, it started getting reshuffled due to various reasons that there were no players on the bench remaining. The net bowlers, extra players were all added into the squads as cover after as many as six players got injured and ruled out.

Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari and now Bumrah has sure depleted the Men in Blue squad. Spinner R Ashwin is also said to have played the third Test with a back injury.