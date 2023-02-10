'Virat was unlucky, no need to talk about...': Ravi Shastri backs Kohli after poor outing in IND-AUS 1st Test

Image Source: Twitter

Former India coach Ravi Shastri lamented Virat Kohli's dismissal on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against Australia, calling it an unfortunate way to go. He also cautioned against discussing Kohli's technique against off-spinners.

Kohli was dismissed by debutant Todd Murphy on the very first ball after lunch. Having come in to bat after Cheteshwar Pujara, Kohli had top-edged a sweep shot to short fine leg in the morning session on Friday and confidently struck a couple of straight drives for four runs before the break. However, his innings was cut short soon after the second session began.

"That's unlucky. That's strangled down the leg side. I mean once in 50 innings he will get out in that fashion. Let's not talk about technique or an off-spinner getting him out. Forget all that. He is out, bad luck, but it was the right thing from Australia's point of view because they needed a wicket. Straight up after that, you get the momentum going," Ravi Shastri told Star Sports at the tea break show on Day 2 of the Nagpur Test.

Murphy's delivery spun wildly as it pitched around the leg stump. Kohli went for the flick shot, but ended up edging it straight to the Australian keeper, Alex Carey, who demonstrated remarkable reflexes to clutch a sharp catch despite a slight fumble.

Kohli failed to notch a single half-century in the three Test matches he played against Australia in his home conditions in 2017. His highest score in the 2017 Australia series was a mere 15 in the second Test match at Bangalore, yet India still managed to win the series due to Ravindra Jadeja's stellar all-round performance.

It is noteworthy that Virat Kohli has not scored a century in red-ball cricket for over three years. His last Test century was in November 2019, when he scored an impressive 139 runs against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

