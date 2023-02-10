'101 ways to get out easily': Fans react after Virat Kohli fails to perform against Australia in 1st Test

Image Source: Twitter/ Screengrab

Team India's senior batter Virat Kohli was dismissed cheaply during the side's first innings of the ongoing Test against Australia in Nagpur on Friday, February 10. Kohli was sent packing by Australia's debutant off-spinner Todd Murphy on the very first ball after lunch, leaving the right-handed batter feeling frustrated and disappointed with himself for succumbing to a poor delivery outside the leg stump.

Virat attempted a flicked shot off Murphy's short-pitched delivery, but the ball stayed low and the batter could only manage to get a thin edge. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey completed a fine catch on the second attempt, sending the Delhi-born batter back to the pavilion.

The former Indian captain only managed to accumulate 12 runs off 26 deliveries during his short stay at the crease, leaving many fans disgruntled and voicing their discontent on social media. His underwhelming performance with the bat was a far cry from the excellence that he is renowned for.

Check out the reactions here:

Virat Kohli in Tests since 2022:



12

1

24

19*

1

20

11

13

23

45

29

79*#INDvAUS #BGT2023 — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) February 10, 2023

Cheteshwar pujara and Virat Kohli wicket down the leg side does indicate indian batters should more practice on conventional sweeps and reverse sweeps against the spin ?#AskStar — Sunnythakkar (@sunnythakkar100) February 10, 2023

Todd Murphy getting Virat Kohli out was always going to happen — Alasdair (@Alasdair333) February 10, 2023

Kohli can write a book on "101 ways to get out easily".



Guess the man won't find a century in whites anymore #INDvsAUS #ViratKohli — Mubarak Asraf. (@Mub_Asraf) February 10, 2023

Looks like the new Aussie spinner has found himself a bunny. Thank you Virat Kohli#INDvAUS — Dazed & Confused (@DazedCrazyworld) February 10, 2023

It is noteworthy that Virat Kohli has not scored a century in red-ball cricket for over three years. His last Test century was in November 2019, when he scored an impressive 139 runs against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

