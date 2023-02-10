Watch: Pat Cummins strikes big in return spell, uproots centurion Rohit Sharma's off stump with seaming beauty

Rohit scored 120 runs off 212 balls.

The ongoing first Test at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur has witnessed some remarkable bowling and impressive batting from both sides. After Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first, Australia posted 177 runs on the board. Marnus Labuschagne scored 49, Steve Smith 37, and Alex Carey 36, despite the early loss of openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja to the Indian pacers Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj, who both dismissed them for a single run each.

Ravindra Jadeja made a triumphant return to international cricket, snagging 5/47, while Ravichandran Ashwin secured three wickets and achieved a milestone of 450 Test scalps.

In response, Rohit Sharma held his ground and played some remarkable shots in his remarkable innings. On day one, KL Rahul was dismissed for 20 runs, and Ravi Ashwin, the nightwatchman, was sent back to the pavilion for 23 runs shortly after lunch on day two.

Amidst the flurry of wickets, Rohit Sharma continued his impressive innings and achieved a remarkable century, which he celebrated with muted joy. This was his ninth Test century, the first against Australia, and he became the first Indian to score centuries in all three international formats as captain, and fourth overall.

Just as Rohit was beginning to look dangerous, the tea break arrived. After the break, Pat Cummins demonstrated his skill with the ball, bowling a full-length delivery to Rohit, who was rooted to the crease as the ball moved away and sent the off-stump cartwheeling.

Rohit Sharma put on an impressive display, scoring 120 runs off 212 balls, including 15 fours and 2 sixes, before being dismissed.

