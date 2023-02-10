Search icon
IND vs AUS: Nathan Lyon dismisses debutant Suryakumar Yadav with a ripper - Watch

Nathan Lyon unleashed a viciously spinning delivery to bowl Suryakumar Yadav through the gate, abruptly ending his debut innings in Test cricket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 03:37 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Suryakumar Yadav's red-ball debut did not go as planned after he was dismissed for just eight runs on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia. Despite stiff competition from Shubman Gill, the Mumbai-born batter earned a spot in the playing XI due to Shreyas Iyer's unfortunate injury.

Suryakumar made a grand entrance to his Test career with a sweeping shot off Todd Murphy. After Virat Kohli's dismissal on the first delivery after lunch, he strode to the crease at number five.

Surya's ability to transition his white-ball success into Test cricket was heavily questioned, especially given his continuous troubles in ODI cricket. His outstanding first-class career with Mumbai, spanning 79 games, along with his exceptional ability to counter spin and his sweeping strokes, won him the much sought-after Test cap.

The right-handed batter was subjected to a spell by Nathan Lyon, who came around the wicket. The off-spinner delivered a full-length pitch, just outside the off-stump. This prompted Suryakumar Yadav to take a risk and go for an expansive drive. Unfortunately, the ball spun sharply into the right-handed batter, slipping through the massive bat-pad gap and crashing into the stumps. 

Watch:

