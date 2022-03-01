Search icon
IND vs SL: Virat Kohli to play his 100th Test behind closed doors, fans trend 'Allow Crowd in Mohali'

The Test game will be played behind closed doors and this decision to not have a crowd has not gone down well with a section of cricket fans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 01, 2022, 01:06 PM IST

100th Test match, - surely this is not a small feat, and former India skipper Virat Kohli is all set to achieve this milestone when he takes the field on Friday (March 4) to play the first game against Sri Lanka at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

While there will be a lot of expectations about the star batter as with this milestone match, fans will also be eager to see the batsman score his 71st international century as well. 

Will all eagerly waiting for the event, it came to be known that the Test game will be played behind closed doors and this decision to not have a crowd has not gone down well with a section of cricket fans.

The PCA treasurer RP Singla had on Saturday confirmed that fans won't be allowed to watch the first Test and said the decision has been taken in accordance with a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

While the decision was taken in order to curb the risk of Covid-19 infection, fans have questioned it, citing that the T20I series was played with spectators in Dharamsala.

Notably, the ODI series against West Indies in Ahmedabad also did not allow crowds earlier this month, however, the Eden Gardens in Kolkata had fans, in a reduced capacity, for the final match of the series.

Talking about the Test series against Sri Lanka, the second game will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It has also been confirmed that a 50 per cent capacity crowd will be allowed for the day-night Test game.

