IND vs SL: Virat Kohli to play his 100th Test behind closed doors, fans trend 'Allow Crowd in Mohali'

100th Test match, - surely this is not a small feat, and former India skipper Virat Kohli is all set to achieve this milestone when he takes the field on Friday (March 4) to play the first game against Sri Lanka at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

While there will be a lot of expectations about the star batter as with this milestone match, fans will also be eager to see the batsman score his 71st international century as well.

Will all eagerly waiting for the event, it came to be known that the Test game will be played behind closed doors and this decision to not have a crowd has not gone down well with a section of cricket fans.

The PCA treasurer RP Singla had on Saturday confirmed that fans won't be allowed to watch the first Test and said the decision has been taken in accordance with a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

While the decision was taken in order to curb the risk of Covid-19 infection, fans have questioned it, citing that the T20I series was played with spectators in Dharamsala.

Fans want to watch the best batsman of this generation VIRAT KOHLI play his 100th test so #AllowCrowdinMohali @BCCI @SGanguly99 @imVkohli — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) February 28, 2022

He’s literally only the 12th player from India to play 100 Tests. Open the stands, man.

The guy who made people fall in love test

U deserve better man @imVkohli #AllowCrowdinMohali#AllowCrowdFor100thTestOfKohli

This guy is the reason why test cricket is still alive. He has made the world to fall for test cricket once again. @BCCI the least you can do for him is by allowing crowd for his 100th test match ! #AllowCrowdinMohali pic.twitter.com/4TpdcyxDxr — Gaurav Chavan (@_fearless18_) February 28, 2022

Fans love him. We don't deserve it. We want to watch Kohli in the stadium. DO IT @BCCI @PunjabGovtIndia #AllowCrowdinMohali pic.twitter.com/aFfOmyFVTJ — ALASKA (@Aaaaaaftab) February 28, 2022

He deserves this kind of applause and cheer for one of the most special match of his Test career .This needs to special and memorable @bcci#AllowCrowdinMohalipic.twitter.com/ugOWiYdvYl February 28, 2022

Notably, the ODI series against West Indies in Ahmedabad also did not allow crowds earlier this month, however, the Eden Gardens in Kolkata had fans, in a reduced capacity, for the final match of the series.

Talking about the Test series against Sri Lanka, the second game will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It has also been confirmed that a 50 per cent capacity crowd will be allowed for the day-night Test game.