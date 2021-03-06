Virat Kohli's India win series 3-1 as England get 'uprooted' in Ahmedabad

India has completed two Test series wins in the last two months, the second one pretty comfortably in the end. The hosts thrashed the visiting England side by an innings and 25 runs to win the four-match Test series 3-1. The local boy Axar Patel, who has been taking wickets for fun in the last three games, took another five-wicket haul, his fourth in just the sixth innings, to help India bowl out England for just 135 runs.

By the virtue of this win, India has stormed in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final and will face New Zealand at the iconic Lord's stadium in June this year.

India dominated another day of Test cricket on the home soil as resuming on their overnight score of 294/7, the hosts continued to score runs on the back of a 106-run partnership between spinning all-rounders Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.

Sundar continued after being on 60 as with the help of 10 fours and a six he was looking set for his maiden Test century before India lost three wickets in five balls and the left-hander remained stranded on 96*. However, his innings helped India stretch their lead to 160 runs in the first innings.

Earlier wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant scored his third Test century and first on the home soil on the second day of the Test match as he led India's fightback after they were in a spot of bother at 80/4. Pant, along with Rohit Sharma and Sundar first helped India to get to England's first innings score of 205 runs and then into cruise control of the game.

England's batting performance remained poor in the second innings as well as none of the batsmen apart from Dan Lawrence showed any resolve against the spin twins Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin. Both the spinners kept chipping away at the wickets as the England batsmen couldn't forge any partnerships and keep them at bay.