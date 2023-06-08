Virat Kohli's childhood video goes viral, netizen says 'cant believe Anushka Sharma married him', watch

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli is celebrated as one of the best cricketers in the world, however, other than being an inspiration to many in the cricket field, Virat Kohli is also famous for his style and handsome looks. This was not the case as a childhood viral video of Virat Kohli shows. Virat Kohli rose to fame after winning the Under-19 World Cup in 2008.

Now, a rare and unseen video of Virat Kohli is going viral on social media where Virat Kohli was a teenager and looks unrecognisable. In the viral video, Virat Kohli is being asked by a friend to pose for the camera. While posing, when one of his other friends tried to ruin his gelled hairstyle, Virat Kohli could be seen stopping him and then cutely fixing his hair before getting photographed.

Watch the viral video here

The video has been getting a lot of reactions and attention from netizens who are posting hilarious comments on it. One user wrote, "Can't believe Anushka Sharma married him," while another commented, "Are Virat itna chota tha 2006 me... Aur Anushka 2008 ki movie rab ne bana di jodi..Jo ki syd 2006/2007 se shooting suru ho gyi thi.. Me bum lag rHi thi.. Kaafi age gap hai syd dono me."

One other user also wrote, "Guys Apna cheeku pahle chapri tha."

Virat Kohli is married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also welcomed a baby girl named Vamika Kohli - their first child - in January 2021.