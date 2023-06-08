Weather forecast: Delhi, NCR, UP to get warmer, rainfall in 18 states, check full list here

Due to the changing weather patterns in many parts of the country including the national capital Delhi, people are enjoying the pleasant weather even in summer. Intermittent rain and drizzle have continuously saved people from the summer heat. Meanwhile, people are eagerly waiting for the Monsoon update. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the temperature is likely to rise between June 8 and June 11.

According to news agency ANI, IMD said on Wednesday that an increase in temperature is expected in Delhi-NCR (Delhi-NCR Weather Update) and Uttar Pradesh. IMD's prediction has come at a time when the scorching heat is already troubling people. IMD's regional head Kuldeep Srivastava said that there is a possibility of a temperature rise in Uttar Pradesh. From June 8 to 11, the temperature in some parts can go up to 45 degrees Celsius. In the capital Delhi, the temperature will increase by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in the next 2 to 3 days. By June 10th or 11th, the temperature of Delhi-NCR can go up to 41 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has also said that the heatwave would continue in Bihar from June 7 to 11, West Bengal and Odisha from June 7 to 10. Between June 7 and June 11, heat wave conditions are expected to continue over areas including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Jharkhand, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the department has said that conditions are becoming favorable for the onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala in the next 48 hours.

According to the weather agency Skymet, the severe cyclone Biporjoy will turn into an extremely severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours. It will continue to move in the north direction for some time and then take a turn in the north-northwest direction. During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rains are possible over Lakshadweep, Andaman, and Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Kerala. In Tamil Nadu, light to moderate rain may occur in one or two places.

Light to moderate rain is likely over Rayalaseema, Karnataka, and Western Himalayas. There may be light rain with dust storm activities in Rajasthan. Light rain is likely over South Maharashtra, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, North Punjab, and Sikkim.