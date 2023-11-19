Headlines

Cricket

Virat Kohli gave his most valuable possession to Sachin Tendulkar, India legend returned it because…

It was a sacred thread belonging to Virat Kohli’s late father. When Sachin Tendulkar called it quits and retired from cricket, Kohli decided to gift it to the little master as he didn’t think there could be anything more valuable.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 03:21 PM IST

Virat Kohli is arguably the greatest limited overs batter that cricket has ever seen, the only one in the world with 50 ODI hundreds. Kohli is also one of the most superstitious players out there. He has relied on several superstitions during his record-breaking career, which includes wearing the same pair of gloves when he had been scoring runs during the early stages of his career. Kohli is past that phase but still has several lucky charms. One is his Kada that has been on his arm since 2012. He also has black wristbands and religious thread. Kohli also considers wife and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma. But the story of his most valuable possession is filled with emotion and passion. One he gave to his idol Sachin Tendulkar only to get it back in return after a while. 

It was a sacred thread belonging to Kohli’s late father. When Sachin called it quits and retired from cricket, Kohli decided to gift it to the little master as he didn’t think there could be anything more valuable. After wrapping up his ODI World Cup career with the championship winning 2011 tournament, Tendulkar ended his international career with a Test match in 2013. In a mark of respect and gratitude to Sachin who had inspired greatness in Kohli, he gave his late father’s possession to the legend. Kohli was just 18 when he lost his father in 2006. Kohli used to keep the priceless thread in his bag. However, Tendulkar returned the invaluable thread to Kohli later. He once narrated the entire episode. 

“This is the most valuable thing I have. my father gave this to me, and I think, I couldn’t give you [Tendulkar] anything more valuable, and I just want you to know how much you’ve inspired me and what you mean to all of us, and this is my little gift to you,” Kohli had said as per a Wisden report.

Sachin was sitting in a corner wiping his tears with a towel when Virat came up to him and gave him the sacred thread. Sachin kept it for a while but eventually returned it and told Virat, “This is priceless, this has to stay with you and no one else. This is your property and you should have it till your last breath.”

