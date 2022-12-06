Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Virat Kohli did the same..': Michael Vaughan brutally trolled for tweet on England's attacking Test approach

Michael Vaughan tweeted in Ben Stokes' praise after England declared at a risky total and still managed to beat Pakistan in the first Test.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 12:26 AM IST

'Virat Kohli did the same..': Michael Vaughan brutally trolled for tweet on England's attacking Test approach
Michael Vaughan brutally trolled for tweet on England's attacking Test approach

England's 'Bazzball' approach under the stewardship of coach Brandon McCullum, and skipper Ben Stokes has left the world in awe of the way the Three Lions have been playing red-ball cricket.

Their attacking intent was on full display as the Three Lions declared at a below-par total, on a flat surface allowing Pakistan back into the contest before beating Babar Azam's side by 74 runs in the first Test in Rawalpindi on Monday. 

The bold move from Stokes to declare with four sessions left to play was hailed by Michael Vaughan, however, the former England bowler was given a brutal reminder by Indian fans that Stokes wasn't the only captain who played for a win or loss, and not simply to draw a Test match. 

READ| How Pakistan's loss against England is Team India's gain in World Test Championship 2023 final race

After hitting 657 runs in the first innings, Stokes declared after seeing his side record 264 runs, even after Pakistan themselves had smashed 579 runs in their first innings, needing 343 runs to win the Test. 

In the end they proved a tad bit short, getting dismissed for 268 runs, thus prompting a bold tweet from Vaughan. 

The former England skipper tweeted, "One of the GREAT test wins .. I don’t know of any Captain in the history of Test cricket that would have got his team to Bat like his team did and then declare when he did .. unbelievable .. #PAKvENG."

READ| Pakistan's Hasan Ali loses cool at fans, almost gets into fistfight during local game, video goes viral

Clearly, Indian fans weren't having any of it as they reminded Vaughan how Virat Kohli was the first player to have this 'all in or nothing' approach in red-ball cricket. 

Check how fans reacted to Michael Vaughan's tweet:

In the end, despite Pakistan's resilience, England's smash-and-bang approach weighed a bit too heavy on a flat track. The Three Lions have completely transformed the way red-ball cricket is being played, and it could be a template for other teams to follow as well. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's palatial home featuring swanky living room, bedroom and more
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
In pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot in dreamy ceremony
Start your mornings with green tea: Check out 5 healthy advantages
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI PO prelims Admit Cards 2022 released at sbi.co.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.