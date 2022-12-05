How Pakistan's loss against England is Team India's gain in World Test Championship 2023 final race

Pakistan's loss against England is Team India's gain

After Pakistan lost to England in the 1st Test in Rawalpindi by 74 wickets, Team India received a major boost in their pursuit of reaching the final of the World Test Championship 2023. Babar Azam's men endured a defeat despite pushing Ben Stokes's side all the way in the first Test.

The 'Bazzball' approach from the Three Lions surely made the Test match exciting, however, they were given a massive scare by the hosts who narrowly lost out.

While the defeat for Pakistan has dented their hopes of reaching the final of the World Test Championship, it has been a major boost to Rohit Sharma-led Team India.

The current WTC 2023 table is led by Australia, and they are on course to reach the final, the second spot in the summit clash is an intense battle between South Africa, India, and Pakistan.

The Proteas are currently second on the table, although they are due to take on the Australian side later this month in a three-match Test series, which could see either of the two teams drop points.

Australia are sitting pretty atop the World Test Championship standings (72%), they are followed by South Africa (60%) and Sri Lanka (53.33%).

The Lankan Lions have just one series remaining, as they will travel to New Zealand to take on the Kiwis so their road ahead looks tough.

Team India are fourth (52.08%) while Babar Azam's Pakistan are fifth (46.67%) after their most recent defeat. England are sixth, but they are already ruled out of the race to reach the final.

As per the format of the World Test Championship, the teams finishing in the two top spots will reach the final, and with six matches remaining, including the Two upcoming Test games against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma and Co remain in the hunt to reach the final. Their remaining four Test matches are part of the home series against league leaders Australia.